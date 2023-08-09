Standard Chartered Private Bank may not be the largest private bank in Asia Pacific. However, its differentiated positioning in the region is what drove Peter Tung, a wealth management veteran, to join a year ago. In an interview with Asian Private Banker at The Forum, Standard Chartered’s private banking office in Hong Kong, the Greater China & North Asia head explained…
Peter Tung: StanChart can be one of APAC’s top private banks
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 August 2023
