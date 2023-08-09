Exclusive
Peter Tung: StanChart can be one of APAC’s top private banks

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 August 2023
Peter Tung, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Private Bank may not be the largest private bank in Asia Pacific. However, its differentiated positioning in the region is what drove Peter Tung, a wealth management veteran, to join a year ago. In an interview with Asian Private Banker at The Forum, Standard Chartered’s private banking office in Hong Kong, the Greater China & North Asia head explained…

