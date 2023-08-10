Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (Morgan Stanley PWM) Asia’s former co-head of investment management services has re-emerged in Australia at a prominent investment research firm. Nathan Lim has taken up the role of chief investment officer and executive director at Lonsec Investment Solutions, according to an announcement on Thursday. Sydney-based Lim will join Lonsec’s product and investment oversight committee, as…
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia investments co-head takes new job in Australia
By Daniel Shane, editor | 10 August 2023
