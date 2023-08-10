With the rapid growth of manufacturing in Asia over the past two decades, environmentally-unfriendly production has had significant consequences for natural resources and communities, Lisa Genasci, managing director for sustainable finance of ADM Capital, told Asian Private Banker in an interview. “Systemic change is going to be required to address our climate crisis,” she added. “But that is not just…
Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Private markets crucial to solving climate crisis: ADM Capital
10 August 2023
