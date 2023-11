This year could be the lowest for private capital fundraising in Asia-Pacific in a decade, according to new data, posing challenges for what has been one of the hottest asset classes among the region’s private banks. By the end of 3Q23, total private capital fundraising in Asia-Pacific was just US$67bn, or 39% of 2022’s total of US$177bn, Preqin figures showed, with…

