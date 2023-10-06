Exclusive
Text size

DWS APAC private banking fund sales head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 6 October 2023

German asset manager DWS has lost its APAC private banking fund sales head, Asian Private Banker has learnt. After spending over 18 years with the asset manager, Joseph Kung has departed the firm, people familiar with the matter said. Kung first joined DWS in 2005 in New York as a relationship manager. He later moved to Hong Kong and took…

