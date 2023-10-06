Exclusive
Why disruptive tech beats the market in the long run: BNP Paribas AM

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 6 October 2023

While clients are still cautious of equities following a disastrous 2022, BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) believes thematic strategies, in particular disruptive tech, are proving popular among clients and are the key to beating the market in the long run. “Our thematic strategies have been very well received, and disruptive tech has been one of our particularly popular…

