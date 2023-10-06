While clients are still cautious of equities following a disastrous 2022, BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) believes thematic strategies, in particular disruptive tech, are proving popular among clients and are the key to beating the market in the long run. “Our thematic strategies have been very well received, and disruptive tech has been one of our particularly popular…
Why disruptive tech beats the market in the long run: BNP Paribas AM
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 6 October 2023
Related News
Exclusive
Customised and bespoke: BNP Paribas AM eyes bigger slice of Asian wealth
28 September 2023
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM hires star Hong Kong RM from Credit Suisse
25 September 2023
Exclusive
BNP Paribas AM eyes intermediaries team expansion with private markets push
8 September 2023
BNP Paribas WM picks fresh Southeast Asia head in executive reshuffle
17 August 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs
20 June 2023
There’s more to Asia tech than China: BNP Paribas AM
9 June 2023
Ex-BoS Greater China market head returns to BNP Paribas WM
29 May 2023
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role
8 May 2023
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM enters onshore Thailand with ex-Credit Suisse banker as CEO
18 April 2023
“Unloved” China high yield attractive again: BNP Paribas
10 March 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
Exclusive
How BNP Paribas WM is capturing alpha in China’s beaten-up stock market
24 October 2022