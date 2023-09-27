Exclusive
Customised and bespoke: BNP Paribas AM eyes bigger slice of Asian wealth

By Daniel Shane, editor | 28 September 2023
Mike Nikou, BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) is looking to bring institutional-grade, bespoke multi-asset solutions to its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the French fund manager seeks to enhance its overall proposition in Asia Pacific. Mike Nikou, the recently-appointed regional CEO of the business, told Asian Private Banker that part of this push would involve bolstering…

