BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) is looking to bring institutional-grade, bespoke multi-asset solutions to its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the French fund manager seeks to enhance its overall proposition in Asia Pacific. Mike Nikou, the recently-appointed regional CEO of the business, told Asian Private Banker that part of this push would involve bolstering…
Customised and bespoke: BNP Paribas AM eyes bigger slice of Asian wealth
By Daniel Shane, editor | 28 September 2023
Related News
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM hires star Hong Kong RM from Credit Suisse
25 September 2023
Exclusive
Trust in us: Bank of Singapore eyes wealth planning boom in 2023
20 September 2023
Exclusive
BNP Paribas AM eyes intermediaries team expansion with private markets push
8 September 2023
Exclusive
Nomura eyes new Dubai wealth team expansion, and there’s more to come
14 August 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs
20 June 2023
BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
15 May 2023
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role
8 May 2023
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM enters onshore Thailand with ex-Credit Suisse banker as CEO
18 April 2023
Exclusive
Bigger quotas, more products: GBA Wealth Connect next phase by mid-2023
31 March 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
Exclusive
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions wants bigger slice of US$18T China market
18 November 2022
BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China
20 October 2022