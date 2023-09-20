Exclusive
Trust in us: Bank of Singapore eyes wealth planning boom in 2023

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 20 September 2023

Bank of Singapore (BOS) expects the number of its UHNW clients who set up trust structures in the city-state to more than double this year. In the first six months of 2023, the number of such trust structures that were established through the bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, BOS Trustee, exceeded the whole of 2022, BOS said on Wednesday. The bank did…

