Bank of Singapore’s global head of alternative investments has left, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Robert Reid departed the bank at the end of July to pursue other interest, Bank of Singapore confirmed on Thursday. Reid joined the bank in May 2022 as global head of alternative investments and managed solutions. Prior to that, he was with BlackRock for eight…
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore global head of alts departs after one year
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 17 August 2023
Related News
Bank of Singapore picks head of alts in Hong Kong from HSBC
13 July 2023
LGT Private Bank Asia investment head departs
6 July 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs
20 June 2023
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs
22 May 2023
Bank of Singapore nabs ex-Credit Suisse veteran as team head
12 May 2023
Citi Global Wealth’s Asia investment management head departs
2 May 2023
Ex-UBP Singapore head joins Bank of Singapore as Middle East CEO
28 March 2023
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
12 December 2022
EFG Bank’s Global South Asia head resigns
17 November 2022
Credit Suisse EAM head for Singapore departs
27 September 2022
Bank of Singapore picks funds selection head
19 September 2022
Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit
24 August 2022