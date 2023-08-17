Bhaskar Laxminarayan anticipates a swifter adoption of discretionary investments in Asia, driven by insights from past cycles, diminishing information advantages, and wealth transfer to a delegation-inclined younger generation. However, there remains one essential obstacle that must be addressed to fully embrace this shift. In an interview with Asian Private Banker, the Asia CIO of Julius Baer emphasised that the “biggest deterrent…
Self sabotage is a silent investment killer: Julius Baer Asia CIO
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 17 August 2023
Related News
It’s about time in the market, not timing the market: Julius Baer’s Yves Bonzon
19 June 2023
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as Southeast Asia team head
12 June 2023
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as team head for Southeast Asia
2 May 2023
Julius Baer announces new head of Southeast Asia
13 April 2023
Why Julius Baer is investing in art at the office
8 March 2023
Exclusive
“Our revenue and AUM are up”: Julius Baer’s Rahul Malhotra talks growth in global India
3 March 2023
Julius Baer‘s head of Southeast Asia resigns
16 December 2022
Julius Baer looks to the future to generate investment choices
24 October 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
VP Bank nabs veteran from Julius Baer to head international intermediary business
1 September 2022
Julius Baer loses veteran NRI banker
19 August 2022