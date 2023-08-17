Exclusive
Text size

Self sabotage is a silent investment killer: Julius Baer Asia CIO

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 17 August 2023
Bhaskar Laxminarayan, Julius Baer

Bhaskar Laxminarayan anticipates a swifter adoption of discretionary investments in Asia, driven by insights from past cycles, diminishing information advantages, and wealth transfer to a delegation-inclined younger generation. However, there remains one essential obstacle that must be addressed to fully embrace this shift. In an interview with Asian Private Banker, the Asia CIO of Julius Baer emphasised that the “biggest deterrent…

