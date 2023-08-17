BNP Paribas WM picks fresh Southeast Asia head in executive reshuffle

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has appointed a new head for Singapore and Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Garth Bregman, current head of investment services for Asia, will replace David Lim, who has been appointed executive vice chairman for Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Bregman has been at BNP Paribas…