Standard Chartered PB loses ASEAN deputy market head

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 18 August 2023

The ASEAN deputy market head has left Standard Chartered Private Bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Lawrence Goh officially departed from the bank at the end of July, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. He joined the bank in August 2021 as managing director, deputy market head for ASEAN. Before that, he worked at Bank of Singapore…

