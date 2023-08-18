Exclusive
Bank of Singapore Greater China team to join EFG

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 18 August 2023

A Greater China team at Bank of Singapore consisting of about nine RMs has resigned and is set to join EFG, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Alex See, the current Greater China market head, and veteran of the lender, has decided to leave the bank, multiple people confirmed. James Foo and Shirley Ong, both managing director-level senior private bankers, are…

