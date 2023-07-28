Exclusive
Standard Chartered hires UBS veteran for Southeast Asia market

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 July 2023

A UBS veteran has joined Standard Chartered Private Bank to cover the Southeast Asia market, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Randy Stanley joined the UK lender last month as managing director, cluster lead for the Private Bank, Standard Chartered confirmed. People close with the matter revealed that Stanley will be covering the Southeast Asia market. Having spent 12 years at…

