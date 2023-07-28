A UBS veteran has joined Standard Chartered Private Bank to cover the Southeast Asia market, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Randy Stanley joined the UK lender last month as managing director, cluster lead for the Private Bank, Standard Chartered confirmed. People close with the matter revealed that Stanley will be covering the Southeast Asia market. Having spent 12 years at…
Standard Chartered hires UBS veteran for Southeast Asia market
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 July 2023
Related News
Standard Chartered’s Southeast Asia market head departs
25 July 2023
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as Southeast Asia team head
12 June 2023
Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as team head for Southeast Asia
2 May 2023
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia adds veteran sales manager for Greater China
20 April 2023
HSBC hires UBS veteran as head of advisory for Hong Kong
17 March 2023
Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong
3 February 2023
HSBC hires head of PB credit risk for Southeast Asia
21 December 2022
UBS veteran joins UOB PB as Indochina market head
1 November 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB hires global South Asia group head from Standard Chartered
27 October 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
Standard Chartered nabs NRI veteran from UBS
8 September 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022