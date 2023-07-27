While the interest rate hiking cycle may be coming to an end, Liechtenstein-based VP Bank is advising clients to prepare for a looming US recession. The US Federal Reserve this week raised the benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from 5.25% to 5.5%, possibly marking the end of its rate hike cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted…
CIO Insight – VP Bank: Build a recession-proof portfolio, you’ll need it
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 July 2023
Related News
CIO Insight: BNP Paribas WM’s Prashant Bhayani on his ultimate investment guide for 2H23
13 July 2023
CIO Insight – HSBC GPB believes fresh round of China recovery still to come
29 June 2023
CIO Insight – Now is the time to increase China exposure: Deutsche Bank IPB
12 June 2023
CIO Insight – Citi: Be wary of these crowded trades in China
28 April 2023
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
13 April 2023
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse collapse heralds “confidence crisis”
30 March 2023
CIO Insight – Standard Chartered: Beware of SVB fallout
16 March 2023
CIO Insight – No better China entry point than now: Deutsche Bank IPB
16 February 2023
Exclusive
Emirates NBD Private Bank seeks to build bridge from Dubai to Singapore
13 February 2023
Exclusive
CIO Insight – How should private bank clients play the China re-opening?
2 February 2023
CIO Weekly – US recession scenario has not been fully priced in yet: Grace Tam of BNP Paribas WM
15 September 2022
“Death” of 60/40 portfolio an exaggeration: BNP Paribas WM and Credit Suisse
31 August 2022