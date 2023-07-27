Exclusive
CIO Insight – VP Bank: Build a recession-proof portfolio, you’ll need it

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 July 2023

While the interest rate hiking cycle may be coming to an end, Liechtenstein-based VP Bank is advising clients to prepare for a looming US recession. The US Federal Reserve this week raised the benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from 5.25% to 5.5%, possibly marking the end of its rate hike cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted…

