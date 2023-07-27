BlackRock has partnered with Jio Financial Services (JFS) to launch an asset management joint venture in India, according to an announcement on Thursday. The joint venture aims to offer tech-enabled affordable investment solutions to Indian investors. JFS and BlackRock will each contribute an initial US$150 million for a 50:50 share in the new joint venture named Jio BlackRock. The new…
BlackRock targets India’s US$500bn wealth space with new JV
By Bella Ding | 27 July 2023
