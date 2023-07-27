Text size

BlackRock targets India’s US$500bn wealth space with new JV

By Bella Ding | 27 July 2023

BlackRock has partnered with Jio Financial Services (JFS) to launch an asset management joint venture in India, according to an announcement on Thursday. The joint venture aims to offer tech-enabled affordable investment solutions to Indian investors. JFS and BlackRock will each contribute an initial US$150 million for a 50:50 share in the new joint venture named Jio BlackRock. The new…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News