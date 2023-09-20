Luxury property prices in Dubai are surging while those in Hong Kong are tumbling, in a development that arguably reflects the wider fortunes of two of the world’s most dynamic wealth hubs. Average annual prices for high-end real estate in Asia-Pacific rose 1.5% in the 12 months to June across 46 markets ranging from Shanghai to Sydney, Knight Frank’s Prime…
Dubai luxury property prices are soaring. Hong Kong? Not so much
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 20 September 2023
Related News
Patrick Tsang is on a mission to bring the Middle East to Hong Kong
14 September 2023
Too little too late? Beijing trims mortgages to revive moribund property market
1 September 2023
Exclusive
Nomura eyes new Dubai wealth team expansion, and there’s more to come
14 August 2023
What are Asia’s hottest housing markets for HNWIs?
7 August 2023
Exclusive
UBP favours quality credits in face of China property crisis
25 July 2023
Nomura expands Dubai wealth team with six new RMs
20 July 2023
Knight Frank looks to race ahead in Hong Kong’s luxury property market
13 April 2023
Retired Citi PB leader joins Nomura IWM in Hong Kong
3 April 2023
Nomura expands wealth business to Dubai
13 December 2022
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore adds PGIM Asia core property strategy
31 October 2022
UBS to leave Hong Kong Island in Kowloon relocation
10 October 2022