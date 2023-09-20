Text size

Dubai luxury property prices are soaring. Hong Kong? Not so much

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 20 September 2023

Luxury property prices in Dubai are surging while those in Hong Kong are tumbling, in a development that arguably reflects the wider fortunes of two of the world’s most dynamic wealth hubs. Average annual prices for high-end real estate in Asia-Pacific rose 1.5% in the 12 months to June across 46 markets ranging from Shanghai to Sydney, Knight Frank’s Prime…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News