Too little too late? Beijing trims mortgages to revive moribund property market

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 1 September 2023
The People’s Bank of China, Beijing

China’s authorities have announced cuts to mortgage down payments and mortgage rates for new and existing mortgages. However, the cuts, announced by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the National Administration of Financial Regulation, may still not go far enough, with many calling for faster and more significant interventions in China’s struggling economy. “These stepped-up easing measures are in…

