UBS has again downgraded its forecast for China’s GDP growth for the second time since June in light of a deepening downturn in the property market and policy support failing to meet expectations. The bank revised its real GDP growth forecast from 5.2% to 4.8% for 2023 and from 5% to 4.2% for 2024. “China’s economic growth has decelerated since…
UBS slashes China GDP forecast again as property market downturn deepens
By Bella Ding | 21 August 2023
