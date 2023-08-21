Exclusive
“Asia US dollar bond market worse than GFC”: SC Lowy

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 21 August 2023

Asia high yield bond funds have an awkward problem: exposure to the troubled Chinese property market. As several significant funds quietly reduce their exposure to this sector, where can investors in the asset class turn? “The bond market overall has been very quiet, and the Asia US dollar bond market is even worse than the global crisis or Asian crisis…

