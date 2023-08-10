Private banks should not fret too much about the latest defaults in the Chinese property market, with opportunities still existing in other parts of the Asian high yield credit market. This is according to Andy Suen, co-head of Asia ex-Japan, fixed income, at PineBridge Investments, who believes that Asian fixed income is benefitting from a favourable economic backdrop versus developed…
CIO Insight – Opportunities in HY despite latest China defaults: PineBridge
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 11 August 2023
Related News
CIO Insight – Is the US facing another dot-com meltdown? abrdn urges caution
4 August 2023
CIO Insight – HSBC GPB believes fresh round of China recovery still to come
29 June 2023
CIO Insight – Now is the time to increase China exposure: Deutsche Bank IPB
12 June 2023
CIO Insight – Disappointed by China’s re-opening? Try Japan’s instead
29 May 2023
CIO Insight – Cautious investors have a new problem to worry about
19 May 2023
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse on the bright spots in new era of fixed income
12 May 2023
CIO Insight – Citi: Be wary of these crowded trades in China
28 April 2023
CIO Insight – Asia’s wealthy eye “major pivot” to traditional fixed income
21 April 2023
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
13 April 2023
CIO Insight – Xavier Baraton on why 2023 will be driven by fundamentals and yield
2 March 2023
CIO Insight – No better China entry point than now: Deutsche Bank IPB
16 February 2023
CIO Insight – How should private bank clients play the China re-opening?
2 February 2023