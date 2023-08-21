Exclusive
A leap of numbers and faith: Hou Wey Fook’s journey to DBS

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 22 August 2023
Hou Wey Fook, DBS

Hou Wey Fook, an engineering graduate in 1987, transitioned to finance, starting at a Singapore sovereign wealth fund. This was crucial for honing the skills pivotal to his career growth and the development of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) at two Singaporean banks. Guided by his Christian faith, Hou frequently finds inspiration from the Bible, a sentiment he openly shared with…

