Exclusive
Text size

500-year-old Hong Kong family sees the hidden value in local stocks

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 1 September 2023

Chartwell Capital, an independent asset manager (IAM) which traces its family’s roots in Hong Kong back 500 years, sees the growing geopolitical tensions between East and West as creating the perfect opportunity for value investing in Hong Kong stocks. “Our family has been living here for almost 500 years. So technically, I’m a protected animal, like a panda,” Ronald Chan,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News