The head of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK’s) family office unit has urged investors not to compare the city with Singapore, instead saying he is more focused on telling “good Hong Kong stories” in order to attract more private wealth. Jason Fong, who joined InvestHK earlier this year, has been working closely with Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee in order to…
“Don’t compare us to Singapore”: How Hong Kong plans to lure more FOs
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 15 August 2023
Related News
Bank of Singapore picks head of alts in Hong Kong from HSBC
13 July 2023
Hong Kong vs Singapore: Which is on top for family offices?
6 July 2023
Hong Kong approves tax concession bill to attract FOs
11 May 2023
Exclusive
PWMA: Hong Kong’s fundamentals remain in face of Singapore threat
6 March 2023
St. James’s Place to close Shanghai office in pivot toward Hong Kong, Singapore
28 February 2023
Why China’s family offices are setting their sights on Hong Kong in 2023
27 January 2023
How one US$1.2bn Hong Kong FO is setting its sights on Singapore
20 December 2022
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
28 October 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
Exclusive
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
14 September 2022
J.P. Morgan AM Hong Kong names new head of private bank distribution
5 September 2022
Exclusive
Law firms weigh in on the rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore
24 August 2022