Federated Hermes has appointed an international head of sales to push business development in EMEA and APAC, the firm said on Tuesday. Clive Selman will take on the role of international head of sales for the US$704 billion-AUM asset manager. Reporting to Paul Uhlman, president of Federated Securities Corp who oversees global distribution at the firm, Selman will be responsible…
Federated Hermes appoints international head of sales
By Bella Ding | 15 August 2023
