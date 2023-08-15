Text size

Federated Hermes appoints international head of sales

By Bella Ding | 15 August 2023

Federated Hermes has appointed an international head of sales to push business development in EMEA and APAC, the firm said on Tuesday. Clive Selman will take on the role of international head of sales for the US$704 billion-AUM asset manager. Reporting to Paul Uhlman, president of Federated Securities Corp who oversees global distribution at the firm, Selman will be responsible…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News