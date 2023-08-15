In 2022, global net household wealth fell for the first time since the global financial of 2008. This is despite the fact that global wealth is still expected to reach US$629 trillion by 2027. This is according to the latest UBS Global Wealth Report, published jointly with Credit Suisse. The report showed that measured in current nominal USD, total net…
Global household wealth declines for first time since 2008 GFC: UBS
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 15 August 2023
