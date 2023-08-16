Exclusive
Text size

Why China’s wealth management meltdown may not be as bad as feared

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 16 August 2023

Markets are nervous that China could be on the verge of a liquidity crisis with the recent defaults from property developer Country Garden potentially being just the tip of the iceberg. However, there is still some positive news that could allay fears of a full-blown crisis. The wealth management businesses of Chinese banks have actually seen a recovery since July…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News