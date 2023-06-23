Exclusive
Don’t count out China assets just yet: APB Pulse survey

By Daniel Shane, editor | 23 June 2023

Private banks and asset managers in Asia Pacific remain bullish on Chinese markets in 2023, despite a moribund first half to the year for these assets, according to an APB Pulse survey. The poll, conducted across both the Asian Private Banker website and LinkedIn, revealed that most respondents are sanguine regarding markets in the world’s second-largest economy. That may come…

