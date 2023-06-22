Text size

PBs, fund managers eye Japanese equities to avoid US-China tensions

By Bella Ding | 23 June 2023

As H1 2023 reaches a close, private banks and fund managers in Asia are bullish on Japanese equities, due in part to strong fundamentals and domestic demand in the land of the rising sun. In addition, AI-related stocks are expected to see strong traction in the second half of the year, over pure AI stocks. Japanese equities For Swiss pure…

