Exclusive
Text size

Sell yourself before you sell products: Top private bankers need these skills

By Daniel Shane, editor | 22 June 2023
Photo by Radission US on Unsplash

Relationship managers need to master digital skills, become intimate with their clients’ values, and better tailor their bank’s investment views if they are to reach their potential in 2023. That is according to Carl Thong, group managing director at Singapore-based momenta Group, a regional training platform for private bankers. In our second article featuring Thong, who has worked with private…

