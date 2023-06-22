Relationship managers need to master digital skills, become intimate with their clients’ values, and better tailor their bank’s investment views if they are to reach their potential in 2023. That is according to Carl Thong, group managing director at Singapore-based momenta Group, a regional training platform for private bankers. In our second article featuring Thong, who has worked with private…
Exclusive
Sell yourself before you sell products: Top private bankers need these skills
By Daniel Shane, editor | 22 June 2023
Related News
Cash is trash. But which asset do private bankers think will outperform in 2023?
19 May 2023
Exclusive
China’s muted COVID rebound a disappointment for private bankers
18 May 2023
Want to be a top private banker in 2023? You need these skills
8 May 2023
Exclusive
Is this the surprise risk that could shake up private bankers’ 2023?
17 April 2023
Ex-BOS private banker joins Nomura IWM in Dubai push
14 April 2023
UBS’s Khan reassures Credit Suisse bankers in closed-door meeting
30 March 2023
IWD 2023: Why the glass ceiling is no obstacle for female private bankers
8 March 2023
DBS Private Bank sees promise in Greater China: Carol Wu
6 March 2023
Exclusive
UBP CEO: The skills private bankers need to survive in 2023
16 February 2023
Exclusive
Two more APAC private bankers depart Credit Suisse
31 October 2022
How HSBC IWS brings “best-in-class” products to the wealth continuum
5 October 2022
How Fed’s war on inflation could torpedo private bankers’ 2023
22 September 2022