Interest in digital assets is growing with around 20% of high-net-worth (HNW) families in APAC having exposure to the new asset class, while single-family offices (SFOs) are moving the fastest into this space, according to Matt Long, general manager APAC of digital assets platform prime brokerage FalconX. “The families and the investors that we speak to have a definite interest…
HNW interest in digital assets growing, led by SFOs
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 June 2023
Related News
Exclusive
How this private banker made the move into digital assets
13 June 2023
APAC family offices turn to alts amid macroeconomic risk
7 June 2023
Exclusive
Are Asia’s private banks cooling on digital post-COVID?
22 March 2023
Exclusive
Hong Kong watchdog gearing up to overhaul digital assets
21 March 2023
Lighthouse Canton: Fast-growing IAM sets sights on Greater China wealth
23 February 2023
Exclusive
‘Crash, what crash?’ Asia-Pacific HNWIs still keen on crypto, study finds
7 December 2022
HSBC GPB launches digital DPM for clients in Asia
24 November 2022
Exclusive
What 60% drop? Family offices and HNWIs are still keen to dabble in crypto
24 October 2022
How China’s “new wealth” is fuelling family office demand
19 October 2022
Raffles Family Office launches platform for digital assets
13 October 2022
Exclusive
“From manuscripts to precious stones”: Why this private bank is betting on digital tokenisation
16 September 2022
Singapore IAM adds Dubai and digital assets to business mix
28 June 2022