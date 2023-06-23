Exclusive
Text size

HNW interest in digital assets growing, led by SFOs

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 June 2023

Interest in digital assets is growing with around 20% of high-net-worth (HNW) families in APAC having exposure to the new asset class, while single-family offices (SFOs) are moving the fastest into this space, according to Matt Long, general manager APAC of digital assets platform prime brokerage FalconX. “The families and the investors that we speak to have a definite interest…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News