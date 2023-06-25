Exclusive
Text size

These are the sell-side skills needed in WM: Gabriel Chan of BNP Paribas

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 June 2023
Gabriel Chan, BNP Paribas

Bankers moving from sell side to wealth management need to learn to be versatile, according to one of Asia’s top private bank product heads. For Gabriel Chan, a mantra for his team to achieve this is: “buy side on products, sell side on service”. “You may need to be the expert of a particular sector or companies when you are…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News