Standard Chartered is leaning towards Asia in 2H23, eyeing Japan, Asian equities, and Asia USD bonds, as a way to navigate the challenging market environment. This is part of the emerging markets-focused bank’s strategy for 2H23 to manage the complex challenges currently posed by financial markets. The strategy is billed as “Keep CALM and carry on”. That is, Capitalise on…
Standard Chartered leans towards Asia amid US recession fears
By Bella Ding | 26 June 2023
Related News
UBS downgrades China GDP forecast amid disappointing economic recovery
16 June 2023
CIO Insight – Standard Chartered: Beware of SVB fallout
16 March 2023
Standard Chartered reshuffles CPBB management in Asia
27 February 2023
Standard Chartered wealth management income down 17% for FY22
16 February 2023
Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong
3 February 2023
China will be growth engine of global economy in 2023: Standard Chartered WM
20 January 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires global South Asia group head from Standard Chartered
27 October 2022
Exclusive
Standard Chartered nabs NRI veteran from UBS
8 September 2022
CIO Weekly – Tired of China and Asia? Try this asset class in the Middle East: Manpreet Gill of Standard Chartered WM
18 August 2022
Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business
20 July 2022
Standard Chartered appoints new PB head for India
15 July 2022
CIO Weekly – Time to buy equities? Not so fast: Standard Chartered’s Daniel Lam
7 July 2022