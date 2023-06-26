Text size

Standard Chartered leans towards Asia amid US recession fears

By Bella Ding | 26 June 2023

Standard Chartered is leaning towards Asia in 2H23, eyeing Japan, Asian equities, and Asia USD bonds, as a way to navigate the challenging market environment. This is part of the emerging markets-focused bank’s strategy for 2H23 to manage the complex challenges currently posed by financial markets. The strategy is billed as “Keep CALM and carry on”. That is, Capitalise on…

