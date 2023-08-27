Landmark Family Office (LFO), a private multi-family office, has recently selected Hong Kong as its global headquarters. Cameron Harvey, CEO, and Andrew Sharrock, CIO, shared their plans for business development and client growth, with Asian Private Banker. “For now, we chose Hong Kong as headquarters. We do consider Singapore and even the Middle East, for our future expansion,” Harvey told…
Landmark FO breaks ground in Hong Kong, aims to triple staff numbers
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 August 2023
Related News
“Don’t compare us to Singapore”: How Hong Kong plans to lure more FOs
15 August 2023
Hong Kong vs Singapore: Which is on top for family offices?
6 July 2023
Hong Kong approves tax concession bill to attract FOs
11 May 2023
Hong Kong’s family office tax concessions “in limbo”
18 April 2023
UBS GWM: Why Hong Kong is first choice for family offices
17 April 2023
Derrick Tan’s IAM opens Hong Kong office
31 January 2023
Why China’s family offices are setting their sights on Hong Kong in 2023
27 January 2023
UBS GWM aims exclusive multi-sector income strategy at Hong Kong clients
10 January 2023
Hong Kong and Singapore millennials favour bespoke financial advice: St. James’s Place survey
29 November 2022
Exclusive
UOB PB strengthens Hong Kong proposition with seven hires
25 November 2022
Why wealthy families are “absolutely not” leaving Hong Kong
1 November 2022
Exclusive
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
14 September 2022