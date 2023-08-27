Exclusive
Landmark FO breaks ground in Hong Kong, aims to triple staff numbers

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 August 2023
Cameron Harvey, CEO; and Andrew Sharrock, CIO

Landmark Family Office (LFO), a private multi-family office, has recently selected Hong Kong as its global headquarters. Cameron Harvey, CEO, and Andrew Sharrock, CIO, shared their plans for business development and client growth, with Asian Private Banker. “For now, we chose Hong Kong as headquarters. We do consider Singapore and even the Middle East, for our future expansion,” Harvey told…

