Mainland China’s stock market has seen significant outflows over the past month, dragged down by the ongoing property defaults and muted post-Covid recovery. Even so, value strategies and traditional sectors still look interesting to John Lin, CIO for China equities at AllianceBernstein. “For A-shares sectors, we like consumption, such as sportswear, industrials and green energy,” Lin told Asian Private Banker,…
CIO Insight – Amid China rout, look to ‘boring’ names and value strategies
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 24 August 2023
