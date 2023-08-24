CIMB’s head of private banking in Singapore has joined Bank of Singapore as a team head, Asian Private Banker can reveal. The Singapore-based lender told APB that Syed Razif Al-Idid joined on August 7 as a team head, reporting to Kenneth Tan, market head for Singapore, Malaysia and International. Al-Idid spent close to six years at CIMB Private Banking and…
Bank of Singapore hires CIMB Private Banking head
By Daniel Shane, editor | 24 August 2023
