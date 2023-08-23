Exclusive
Text size

Converting prospects is a numbers game. Here’s how to play it

By Bella Ding | 24 August 2023

Prospecting clients is a “numbers game”, but it can be played efficiently with the right strategy. Carl Thong, group managing director at Singapore-based momenta Group, a regional training platform for private bankers, told Asian Private Banker what bankers need to know to successfully convert prospects into clients. It’s a numbers game, but strategy matters For Thong, prospecting and converting potential clients comes…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News