Prospecting clients is a “numbers game”, but it can be played efficiently with the right strategy. Carl Thong, group managing director at Singapore-based momenta Group, a regional training platform for private bankers, told Asian Private Banker what bankers need to know to successfully convert prospects into clients. It’s a numbers game, but strategy matters For Thong, prospecting and converting potential clients comes…
Converting prospects is a numbers game. Here’s how to play it
By Bella Ding | 24 August 2023
