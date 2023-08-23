Farro Ventures, the parent company of Singapore-based MFO Farro Capital, has established a new subsidiary to offer international mobility and immigration solutions to UHNW clients. The new company, Farro & Co, will be led by founder and CEO Nirbhay Handa and offer services including migration by investment, citizenship acquisition, skilled visa assistance, business incorporation, and international real estate services, the…
Newly launched Farro & Co targets UHNW demand for international mobility
By Bella Ding | 23 August 2023
