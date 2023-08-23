Text size

Newly launched Farro & Co targets UHNW demand for international mobility

By Bella Ding | 23 August 2023

Farro Ventures, the parent company of Singapore-based MFO Farro Capital, has established a new subsidiary to offer international mobility and immigration solutions to UHNW clients. The new company, Farro & Co, will be led by founder and CEO Nirbhay Handa and offer services including migration by investment, citizenship acquisition, skilled visa assistance, business incorporation, and international real estate services, the…

