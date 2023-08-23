Text size

Bank of Singapore hires new COO from Credit Suisse

By Daniel Shane, editor | 23 August 2023

Bank of Singapore has appointed a new chief operating officer from Credit Suisse, as the lender seeks to push deeper into new markets across Asia and the Middle East and accelerate its transformation efforts. Jacky Ang will become global chief operating officer, reporting directly to CEO Jason Moo, the bank said on Wednesday. Ang, whose appointment is effective September 13,…

