Lioner expands into Beijing as revenue surges

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 23 August 2023

Lioner International Group (Lioner) has opened an office in Beijing, as the wealth planning group seeks to boost its family office advisory offering in China and increase connectivity with its locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. Lioner, founded in Hong Kong in 2021, provides insurance, trust, and family office advisory services for HNW clients. The firm said on Wednesday that…

