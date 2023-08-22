Swiss pure-play UBP is looking to launch a private market discretionary portfolio mandate in response to growing client interest. “Private market is an area that has seen a lot of interest over the last couple of years,” Paras Gupta, head of investment services, Southeast Asia, who oversees discretionary portfolio management (DPM), told Asian Private Banker. Over the past two years,…
DPM Corner: UBP to launch first private market discretionary mandate
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 23 August 2023
