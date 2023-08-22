Exclusive
SDAX brings TikTok, Tinder, eBay vibes to private markets

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 22 August 2023
Rachel Chia, SDAX

Singapore’s Digital Asset Exchange (SDAX) is tapping into the growing demand for alternative assets by enabling accredited investors to access fractional ownership through real asset tokenisation. Serving both as a primary market broker-dealer and a secondary exchange for private market investments, acting CEO Rachel Chia argues that their platform resembles the integrated features of TikTok, Tinder, and eBay. “What we’re…

