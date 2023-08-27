The transformation of Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia from import substitution to thriving economies, coupled by shifts in wealth management and improved credit ratings, underscores the vital role of the next generation, says David Lim, BNP Paribas Wealth Management. Drawing from extensive experience in banks such as Julius Baer and Credit Suisse, with a focus on Southeast Asia, the seasoned wealth…
BNP Paribas WM’s David Lim spots three SEA wealth trends in globalisation
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 28 August 2023
Related News
BNP Paribas WM picks fresh Southeast Asia head in executive reshuffle
17 August 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs
20 June 2023
Ex-BoS Greater China market head returns to BNP Paribas WM
29 May 2023
BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
15 May 2023
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role
8 May 2023
Here’s what it takes to be an RM for BNP Paribas WM Hong Kong
21 April 2023
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM enters onshore Thailand with ex-Credit Suisse banker as CEO
18 April 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
Former BNP Paribas MD moves to J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore
8 November 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
Exclusive
“Death” of 60/40 portfolio an exaggeration: BNP Paribas WM and Credit Suisse
31 August 2022