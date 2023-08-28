Text size

Barings expands wealth distribution team in Southeast Asia with latest hiring

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 August 2023

Barings has hired a senior director for wealth distribution to expand its presence in Southeast Asia. The US$350 billion asset manager announced the appointment of Sabrina Kwek to the position of senior director for wealth distribution, effective August 1, according to a news release on Monday. In her new role, Kwek is responsible for developing and managing client relationships and…

