China halves stamp duty: are A-shares ready to pick-up?

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 28 August 2023
Chinese authorities have announced a cut to stamp duty on domestic stock trading in an attempt to revitalise the country’s market and reinvigorate investor confidence, which has been dented by the turmoil surrounding Country Garden. Under the new regulations, effective today, the current 0.1% stamp duty on securities trading will be cut by 50% to 0.05%. The measure is intended…

