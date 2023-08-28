Text size

Which funds are holding Country Garden bonds?

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 28 August 2023

Several high yield funds for sale in Hong Kong are stuck holding bonds issued by troubled developer Country Garden. On 7 August, Country Garden failed to make US$22 million in coupon payments. It now has a one-month grace period to make the payments. If Country Garden fails to meet coupon payments before the grace period ending 6 September 2023, China’s…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News