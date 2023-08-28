RBC Wealth Management has appointed an interim head of Asia to replace Terence Chow, who recently departed the bank. The Toronto-based lender said on Monday that Rod Ireland had taken up the role in addition to his current responsibilities as head of global markets, Asia Pacific, for RBC Capital Markets. He replaces Chow, who Asian Private Banker revealed had abruptly…
RBC WM appoints interim Asia head
By Daniel Shane, editor | 28 August 2023
