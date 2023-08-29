Janus Henderson Investors has made multiple new hires in its Asia distribution team in Hong Kong and Singapore, the firm said on Tuesday. Hong Kong Based in Hong Kong, Stephanie Joeson has joined the London-headquartered asset manager as director, intermediary sales. Keith Chan has also joined the Hong Kong office as sales manager, intermediary sales. In their new roles, Joeson…
Janus Henderson boosts Asia distribution team with new hires
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 29 August 2023
