Want a 20% pay rise? Consider joining an asset manager

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 30 August 2023

While much has been made about the private banking war for talent in Asia Pacific, the fund managers that sell products to the institutions face an altogether different hiring conundrum. Despite hiring having slowed among asset managers in Asia Pacific, particularly in Hong Kong, new hires are still demanding pay raises upwards of 20% or even 40%. That could give…

