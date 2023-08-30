Standard Chartered has launched a trade finance product for high net worth clients to meet demands for diversification beyond traditional assets, the bank said on Wednesday. The new product gives clients access to a portfolio of short-term post-shipment corporate receivables. The key benefits of this alternative credit asset class are its low correlation to traditional equities and bonds, and short-term…
Standard Chartered launches trade finance product for HNW clients
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 30 August 2023
